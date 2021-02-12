4 Guelph residents likely had the U.K. coronavirus variant: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says four residents in the city likely contracted the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., earlier this year.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that the variant had been detected by Public Health Ontario the day prior in a previously resolved case somewhere in their jurisdiction.

The individual received a positive test for COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and the case was considered resolved on Jan. 21.

But the case was flagged to be tested for variants because of travel outside of Canada that included contact with individuals from the United Kingdom, public health said.

Health officials revealed on Friday that five individuals, four from Guelph and one from Toronto, travelled outside of Canada together and one from Guelph contracted the virus while abroad.

That person completed their self-isolation outside of Canada while the four others tested positive and completed their self-isolation when they returned to Canada.

Public health said one of the individuals from Guelph had their case flagged by Public Health Ontario which confirmed the variant.

The agency added that all of the cases are now either confirmed or suspected variant cases.

The investigation is ongoing, but no immediate action from the public is required, public health said.

