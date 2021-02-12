Menu

Health

4 Guelph residents likely had the U.K. coronavirus variant: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 4:49 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 variants could cause increase in cases by early March' Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 variants could cause increase in cases by early March
Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows variants could cause another increase in cases in the province as early as March. Erica Vella reports.

Guelph’s public health unit says four residents in the city likely contracted the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., earlier this year.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that the variant had been detected by Public Health Ontario the day prior in a previously resolved case somewhere in their jurisdiction.

Read more: Stay-at-home order and vaccines needed to avoid 3rd wave in Ontario, experts say

The individual received a positive test for COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and the case was considered resolved on Jan. 21.

But the case was flagged to be tested for variants because of travel outside of Canada that included contact with individuals from the United Kingdom, public health said.

Health officials revealed on Friday that five individuals, four from Guelph and one from Toronto, travelled outside of Canada together and one from Guelph contracted the virus while abroad.

That person completed their self-isolation outside of Canada while the four others tested positive and completed their self-isolation when they returned to Canada.

Public health said one of the individuals from Guelph had their case flagged by Public Health Ontario which confirmed the variant.

Read more: Guelph moving to red level when stay-at-home order lifts

The agency added that all of the cases are now either confirmed or suspected variant cases.

The investigation is ongoing, but no immediate action from the public is required, public health said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsGuelphGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19COVID-19 Variantcoronavirus variantguelph coronavirus variantguelph covid-19 variant
