1st case of U.K. coronavirus variant identified in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the first known case of the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., has been detected in its jurisdiction.

In a news release on Thursday, the agency said the variant had been detected by Public Health Ontario the day prior in a previously-resolved case.

The individual received a positive test for COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and the case was considered resolved on Jan. 21 after the individual completed their self-isolation.

It’s unclear where in the region the individual is from.

“We were fortunate in this instance,” medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, said in a statement.

“Public Health acts quickly to contact all positive cases of COVID-19 in the region and ensure they self-isolate. Because this individual followed public health guidance, the risk to the community was limited.”

Public health said the case was flagged for genetic sequencing by the province and the was a result of “travel outside Canada which included contact with individuals in the United Kingdom.”

The agency added that it has established a process to address COVID-19 variant cases in order to contain their spread.

“It’s important that the public understands the risk and follows public health guidance to ensure these strains of the virus don’t spread through our region, put all of us at risk and put further pressure on our healthcare system,” said Dr. Mercer.

“Because they are so much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID, they can spread more easily which makes it even more important to not gather together with anyone outside of your own household.”

Public health said no action is required by the community, but residents should be aware that gathering with others for even small amounts of time puts them at risk of acquiring the variant.

News of the variant comes as the province’s stay-at-home order is set to in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what zone in Ontario’s colour-coded framework the region will be placed into once the stay-at-home order is lifted.