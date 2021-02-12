Coronavirus: Guelph moving to red level when stay-at-home order lifts

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph is moving into the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Feb. 16 when it will no longer be subject to the emergency stay-at-home order.

Wellington and Dufferin counties will also be placed into the red level, which comes with the most stringent measures just shy of a full lockdown.

The province made the announcement on Friday as Ontario heads into a long weekend.

“While the trends in public health indicators are heading in the right direction, we still have work to do,” said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

“Everyone is strongly advised to continue staying at home, avoid social gatherings, only travel between regions for essential purposes, and limit close contacts to your household or those you live with.”

It’s not the first time Guelph has seen red after it was first placed into that level on Dec. 11.

Under this level, gathering limits will remain as they were before the lockdown: five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

But most businesses and activities will be allowed to resume operation with capacity limits.

Capacity will be limited to just 10 people at restaurants, casinos, meeting and event spaces, and gyms and indoor fitness studios.

Personal care services are allowed to resume, except for services requiring removal of face coverings.

In the red level, there will capacity limits of 75 per cent for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

All other retailers will have a 50 per cent capacity limit.

After Guelph was placed into red the first time, the city closed its pools and indoor skating rinks even though they were allowed to open under the framework.

Their status remains unclear.

Waterloo Region was also placed into the red level of the province’s framework along with nine other regions including Halton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Middlesex-London.

Guelph will stay in the level for at least two weeks.

The news of Guelph’s reopening plan comes as the city reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In February, Guelph’s public health unit has reported 162 new cases and eight deaths associated with the coronavirus, while 312 people have recovered.

