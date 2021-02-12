Menu

Woman, 80, dead, 2 injured after crash in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 4:16 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the fatal crash that occurred Thursday. File / Global News

An 80-year-old woman is dead and two people are injured after a car crash in Havelock, N.B., on Thursday.

RCMP officers, members of the Petitcodiac Fire Department and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near kilometre marker 396 at approximately 5:15 p.m. AT.

Read more: 23-year-old New Brunswicker dies in snowmobile crash

Investigators believe the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer travelling eastbound collided with a car attempting to change lanes.

Police say that an 80-year-old woman, the driver of the car, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

An 81-year-old woman from Dieppe, who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Driver in fatal hit and run sentenced to 6 months behind bars, 2 years probation

Police say a 63-year-old man from Shedia Bridge, the sole occupant of the tractor-trailer, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to hospital for assessment.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death for the woman as the Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

CrimeRCMPCrashFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPTrans-Canada Highway
