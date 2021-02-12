Menu

Crime

Driver in fatal hit and run sentenced to 6 months behind bars, 2 years probation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Matthew Kennedy has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Matthew Kennedy has been sentenced to six months in jail. Facebook/Matt Kennedy

A 27-year-old man who left the scene of a fatal crash in Dartmouth two years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy, a journalism student at Nova Scotia Community College, was driving to the school’s waterfront campus in Dartmouth when he struck Gary Rogers, 57, on the morning of Feb. 22, 2019.

Read more: Bedford man drops request to drive again while awaiting trial over alleged hit-and-run

Rogers had been crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle Kennedy was driving.

Kennedy then left the scene of the crash.

The 27-year-old was sentenced at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the time in jail and a probationary period, Kennedy’s lawyer, Joel Pink, confirmed in an email to Global News that he is banned from driving during probation and will undergo a medical assessment and treatment as ordered by a probation officer.

He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
