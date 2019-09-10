Bedford man drops request to drive again while awaiting trial over alleged hit-and-run

A man charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Dartmouth last February has dropped his request to drive again while awaiting trial.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy, 25, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision following a crash on Pleasant Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2019.

He has been released on conditions, one of which includes not being allowed to drive a motor vehicle. But Kennedy appeared in court last month with hopes of being allowed to drive again for appointments while awaiting trial.

At the time, the Crown said it intended to oppose the request.

In Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Kennedy would no longer pursue a variation hearing on the driving condition.

The only change to Kennedy’s recognizance was the hours of his curfew to accommodate his employment.

A preliminary inquiry to address the criminal negligence causing death charge is set for mid-December. It’s slated to span four days.

A focus hearing for the inquiry is scheduled for late September.

Kennedy, a former radio and television student at Nova Scotia Community College, continues to be free on a $1,500 recognizance.

Along with being prohibited from driving, Kennedy must remain in Nova Scotia, live at a fixed address in Bedford, follow his amended curfew and not apply for a passport.