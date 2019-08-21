Preliminary inquiry set for case involving Bedford man charged in fatal Dartmouth hit-and-run

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for a 25-year-old Bedford man facing charges after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run last February.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy, 25, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a collision following the crash on Pleasant Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 22.

Court documents reveal the victim of the crash was 57-year-old Gary Rogers.

Kennedy was arrested on the same day the crash took place and released on conditions, which include remaining in Nova Scotia, staying at a residence in Bedford when not attending classes and not operating a motor vehicle.

For the first time since his release, Kennedy appeared in court on Wednesday — accompanied by his mother and lawyer Joel Pink — with hopes of having one of his bail conditions varied so he can drive again while he awaits trial.

The Crown intends to oppose the request.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy, who is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit and run last February, was in #Dartmouth provincial court this morning, where dates for a preliminary inquiry were set. @globalhalifax #nscourts pic.twitter.com/CwyBv7gf8N — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 21, 2019

Pink told Judge Alanna Murphy that Kennedy wants the condition varied in order to attend appointments.

The court did not have time to fully address the application on Wednesday, and the variation hearing will return to court in early September.

The preliminary inquiry will address the charge of criminal negligence causing death. It will be held in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in mid-December and span four days.

A focus hearing for the inquiry is scheduled for late September.

The defence has said it intends to consent to committal on the count of failure to stop at the scene of a collision.