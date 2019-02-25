Suspect in fatal Dartmouth hit and run released on conditions

A 24-year-old man who was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal hit and run in Dartmouth has been released on conditions.

Halifax Regional Police say a 57-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at 350 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth at around 5:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Shortly after the crash, police said the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

In a news release Saturday, police said Matthew Gerald Kennedy was arrested and is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Kennedy was held in custody over the weekend and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday for a show cause hearing.

Kennedy’s was released on $1,500 bond and is required to stay at a residence in Bedford when not attending classes at the Nova Scotia Community College Ivany campus.

He is also not allowed to drive a motor vehicle, leave the province or apply for a passport.

Kennedy is scheduled to return to court on April 10.