Man, 24, arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Dartmouth

A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say a 57-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at 350 Pleasant Street in Dartmouth at around 5:50 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle involved in the collision did not stay at the scene.

Police say they received a call that afternoon from a member of the public who witnessed a parked, unattended vehicle they felt might have been involved in the incident.

The vehicle was later confirmed to be connected to the crash by officers.

As a result, Matthew Gerald Kennedy was arrested and will appear in court to face charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

