Fatal Dartmouth hit-and-run case pushed back to July

The case involving a 24-year-old student charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Dartmouth will return to court in July.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Lawyer Joel Pink appeared Dartmouth provincial court Monday morning on Kennedy’s behalf. Pink said he received more than 300 pages of disclosure over the past 10 days and needs time to transcribe and review the material.

The case was then adjourned until mid-July.

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pleasant Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 22.

Shortly after the crash, police said the driver did not stay at the scene.

Kennedy, a student at Nova Scotia Community College’s Ivany campus, was arrested later that the afternoon.

He was been released on conditions, which include remaining in Nova Scotia and staying at a residence in Bedford when not attending classes.

He also is not allowed to drive a motor vehicle.