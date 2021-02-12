23-year-old New Brunswicker dies in snowmobile crash

Send this page to someone via email

A young man from Miramichi, N.B, has died following a snowmobile crash overnight.

Early Friday, RCMP in the area of Bryenton community responded to a report of a snowmobile accident on a trail near Route 8.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree,” RCMP say.

A 23-year-old man was found with severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

