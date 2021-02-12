Menu

23-year-old New Brunswicker dies in snowmobile crash

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 9:57 am
A New Brunswick man has died after a snowmobile crash near Miramichi on Feb. 12.
A young man from Miramichi, N.B, has died following a snowmobile crash overnight.

Early Friday, RCMP in the area of Bryenton community responded to a report of a snowmobile accident on a trail near Route 8.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree,” RCMP say.

A 23-year-old man was found with severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

RCMP
