Newfoundland and Labrador will wait at least two more weeks for an official premier

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador will be run by a caretaker government for at least two more weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak forced a delay in Saturday’s provincial election in nearly half the province’s ridings.

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey told reporters Thursday that his caretaker government, which by convention exercises limited powers, will remain in place until the election can be fully held.

Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk announced Thursday that with mounting COVID-19 cases in the St. John’s region, in-person voting would be postponed across the Avalon Peninsula for at least two weeks.

With daily COVID-19 case counts nearly doubling every day this week, Chaulk warned that the voting delay could be longer than two weeks, and he urged voters to cast ballots by mail.

Story continues below advertisement

Furey said it’s his understanding that all campaigning will cease on Saturday, even though polls will be open in just 22 of the province’s 40 ridings.

Chaulk says those results will not be disclosed until voting has concluded everywhere in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

2:45 Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election