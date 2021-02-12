Menu

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador will wait at least two more weeks for an official premier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 7:55 am
Click to play video 'Voting delayed for nearly half of N.L. due to COVID-19 outbreaks' Voting delayed for nearly half of N.L. due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Newfoundland and Labrador's election has been partially postponed, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Ross Lord explains who can vote on February 13, who has to wait, and who says the entire election should be put on hold.

Newfoundland and Labrador will be run by a caretaker government for at least two more weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak forced a delay in Saturday’s provincial election in nearly half the province’s ridings.

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey told reporters Thursday that his caretaker government, which by convention exercises limited powers, will remain in place until the election can be fully held.

Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk announced Thursday that with mounting COVID-19 cases in the St. John’s region, in-person voting would be postponed across the Avalon Peninsula for at least two weeks.

Read more: N.L. chief medical officer warns of complacency as province records 100 new COVID-19 cases

With daily COVID-19 case counts nearly doubling every day this week, Chaulk warned that the voting delay could be longer than two weeks, and he urged voters to cast ballots by mail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Furey said it’s his understanding that all campaigning will cease on Saturday, even though polls will be open in just 22 of the province’s 40 ridings.

Chaulk says those results will not be disclosed until voting has concluded everywhere in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

Click to play video 'Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election' Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election
Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 OutbreakNewfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sNLAndrew FureyNewfoundland and Labrador electionBruce ChaulkElections Nl
