Big decisions ahead in N.L. election after Tory leader calls to delay Saturday’s vote

Whether Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will head to the polls on Saturday during the scheduled provincial election has become less certain than it was a few days ago.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie has called for the vote to be delayed so authorities can ensure people can cast a ballot safely.

His comments came after health officials reported a record 53 COVID-19 infections Wednesday and partially locked down St. John’s.

Crosbie says the chief electoral officer should find a way to delay the election but also admits there is confusion over who has the authority to postpone the vote.

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey says it’s not his place to pause or restart an election.

Chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says she has no jurisdiction over the election and adds that her office will have to find a way to hold a safe vote amid a worsening health crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

