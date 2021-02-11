Menu

Canada

Big decisions ahead in N.L. election after Tory leader calls to delay Saturday’s vote

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 7:59 am
Click to play video 'Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election' Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election
Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 surge is prompting calls to postpone or scrap the February 13 election. As Ross Lord explains, health officials say safety measures are in place to make voting safe.

Whether Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will head to the polls on Saturday during the scheduled provincial election has become less certain than it was a few days ago.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie has called for the vote to be delayed so authorities can ensure people can cast a ballot safely.

His comments came after health officials reported a record 53 COVID-19 infections Wednesday and partially locked down St. John’s.

Read more: N.L. reports 53 new cases of COVID-19, schools closed in St. John’s

Crosbie says the chief electoral officer should find a way to delay the election but also admits there is confusion over who has the authority to postpone the vote.

Trending Stories

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey says it’s not his place to pause or restart an election.

Chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says she has no jurisdiction over the election and adds that her office will have to find a way to hold a safe vote amid a worsening health crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election' COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election
COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorAndrew FureyChes CrosbieSt JohnJanice Fitzgerald
