Chief N.L. elections officer calls on authorities to delay vote in wake of COVID-19 spread

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador‘s chief electoral officer is calling on authorities to postpone the vote in Saturday’s provincial election.

In a letter sent to party leaders Thursday, Bruce Chaulk says the province’s chief medical officer of health should use her powers to delay the election.

He says alternatively, party leaders should discuss the issue with a goal of approaching the lieutenant-governor to find a constitutionally sound way to postpone polling day.

His plea comes as provincial health authorities reported a record 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and confirmed widespread community transmission in the St. John’s region.

