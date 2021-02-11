Menu

Health

Chief N.L. elections officer calls on authorities to delay vote in wake of COVID-19 spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 9:03 am
Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election
Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 surge is prompting calls to postpone or scrap the February 13 election. As Ross Lord explains, health officials say safety measures are in place to make voting safe.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador‘s chief electoral officer is calling on authorities to postpone the vote in Saturday’s provincial election.

In a letter sent to party leaders Thursday, Bruce Chaulk says the province’s chief medical officer of health should use her powers to delay the election.

Read more: Big decisions ahead in N.L. election after Tory leader calls to delay Saturday’s vote

He says alternatively, party leaders should discuss the issue with a goal of approaching the lieutenant-governor to find a constitutionally sound way to postpone polling day.

His plea comes as provincial health authorities reported a record 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and confirmed widespread community transmission in the St. John’s region.

COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election
COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election

More coming.

