Canada

N.L. reports 53 new cases of COVID-19, schools closed in St. John’s

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 2:59 pm
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfounland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, addresses media on COVID-19 on March 21, 2020. Facebook: Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Heath officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 presumptive positive cases.

Today’s case count represents the highest, single-day number of infections reported in the province since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters most of the new cases are in the eastern region of the province, which includes the metro St. John’s area.

Read more: Even with community spread of COVID-19, voting in N.L.’s election is safe: experts

Fitzgerald is also announcing a raft of new health orders for the province’s capital region, including the closure of all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools.

The local school board said today in-person instruction will be suspended until Feb. 26.

There are now 110 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 OutbreakNewfoundland and Labradorcovid-19 measuresNew CasesNLJanice Fitzgerald
