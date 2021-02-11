Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.L. chief medical officer warns of complacency as province records 100 new COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election' COVID-19 spike spawns concerns for N.L. election
A new rise in COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador is coinciding with this week's provincial election. As Ross Lord explains, there are questions whether the coronavirus will interfere with the vote's safety.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer is warning residents not to be complacent about the pandemic after reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday involving 74 teenagers.

The new figures are another single-day record for COVID-19 infections in the province and they follow the 53 cases that were reported Wednesday – a record at the time.

Read more: Uncertainty surrounds election delay in Newfoundland and Labrador

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the situation in Newfoundland and Labrador is more severe than during prior outbreaks.

She says it has become clear that the novel coronavirus has been circulating undetected in the province for some time and that people who had mild or no symptoms of the disease didn’t get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak has led to a partial lockdown of the capital, St. John’s, and to the postponement of Saturday’s provincial election for nearly half the province’s ridings.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election' Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election
Record new COVID-19 cases trigger calls to delay N.L. election

Fitzgerald says as testing is carried out more widely and public health officials track down people who might have been exposed, there is a “snowball effect” in the number of confirmed cases.

“For most people in our province, positive COVID cases were just a daily statistic,” she said. “Now they are real and present. They are in family, friends and co-workers.”

Read more: N.L. elections officer delays voting in areas hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Fitzgerald says the key strategy going forward is to carry out widespread testing, identify cases and keep people who are infected in isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Atlantic CanadaNewfoundland and Labradoratlantic bubbleNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsDr. Janice FitzgeraldNewfoundland and Labrador electionCoronavirus Newfoundland and LabradorCOVID-19 Newfoundland and Labradorcovid-19 recordNewfoundland and Labrador Election 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers