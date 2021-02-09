South Edmonton LRT rail cracks due to extreme cold as region reaches record low temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s extremely low temperatures have led to a crack in an LRT line in the south area of the city, officials said Tuesday.

A rail that both Metro and Capital line trains use use cracked near 51 Avenue and 111 Street, leading to “minor delays” at the Southgate and Century Park stations.

Rowan Anderson with the City of Edmonton told Global News the Capital Line is still running fully, but using a single track, which has created delays.

Edmonton Transit Service’s LRT line near the Southgate LRT Station on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Global News

The Metro Line is only running between NAIT and the South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park station due to the crack, Anderson said. Normally the Metro Line also runs to the southernmost Century Park Transit Centre on weekdays.

Repair crews will work overnight, beginning at 7 p.m., to restore full service by the Wednesday morning commute.

Update: Due to extreme cold, a rail cracked near 51 Ave, which has led to minor delays at Southgate/Century Park. Metro Line continues to run from South Campus-NAIT. Starting 7pm, #yegtransit crews will work overnight, braving -40C to restore service tomorrow AM. Stay warm team! https://t.co/khFEep7MnF — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) February 9, 2021

This isn’t the first time the LRT has cracked during an extreme cold spell. In January 2020, two cracks were found in the same area near 51 Street.

However, Edmonton Transit Service said on Twitter while the rail that cracked Tuesday is at the same intersection, it’s not the same rail damaged last year.

Hi there, thanks for reaching out. The cracked rail is in the same intersection as last year, but a completely different rail. — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) February 9, 2021

The Edmonton region also broke a low daily temperature record on Monday. According to Environment Canada, the Edmonton International Airport weather station recorded a new record of -40.8 C, beating the old record on that date of -35.8 C set in 1979. Records have been kept there since 1959.

The record-breaking temperatures was one of 15 recorded Monday around the province.

New daily low temperatures were recorded at 15 different locations in Alberta on Feb. 8, 2021. Global News

The entire province of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning. Extreme cold wind chill values in the province are continuing to sit between -40 C and -55 C, the agency said.

Environment Canada says the “prolonged cold snap” will likely last into the weekend for many parts of Alberta.