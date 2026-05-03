Maritimes set for wet start to workweek with heavy rain, possible snow forecast

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Maritimers could see some heavy rain and even some snow as people finish up their weekends and head back into the work week.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and parts of southern and eastern New Brunswick.

Cities like Moncton, Saint John and Grand Lake as well as eastern and southern counties are expected to see between 25 to 40 millimetres or rain starting Sunday and going into the night.

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The agency says there is some uncertainty as to where the highest amounts of rain will fall, but it adds “significant totals” are possible over some parts of the Fundy coast.

Similar rainfall amounts are expected for nearly all of Nova Scotia, with high winds of 60 to 80 kilometres-per-hour also expected Sunday. The rainfall and winds are expected to continue into Monday across the province. Cape Breton Island is not under the special weather statement, though a yellow warning – Les Suetes wind alert has been issued for Inverness County – Mabou and north. Maximum gusts of up to 100 km/h could be seen Sunday evening from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

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Prince Edward Island is also expected to see the same rainfall amounts with northerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h into Monday morning.

In all three provinces, Environment Canada says people can also expect to potentially see wet snow in higher elevations. P.E.I. could see the rain mix with or change into snow in some parts.

Residents are advised to clear leaves and debris from storm drains and gutters in advance of the rainfall. Patio sets, umbrellas and other loose objects should also be secured due to potential strong winds.