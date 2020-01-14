Extreme cold affecting Edmonton LRT near Southgate Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton transit staff were forced to manually control the traffic-signalling system for the LRT in a section of south Edmonton on Tuesday morning due to the extreme cold.

The section affected reportedly stretched from Southgate Centre mall to 57 Avenue along 111 Street.

City staff on site said there is a crack in the rail near 51 Avenue that is affecting the signalling system. Because of that, the staffer said crews have to manually control the gate arms on site. A city spokesperson confirmed that was the case.

The cold weather is the reason for the problem, Global News was told. As of 6:30 a.m., the temperature in south Edmonton was -34 C, although Environment Canada said the wind chill value was -43.

The LRT is still running and there are no road closures, the city worker said, adding that crews had been working on the issue since around 9 p.m. Monday.

The city said as of 7:20 a.m., there were minimal impacts to LRT service.

Edmonton Transit System LRT crossing at 51 Avenue and 111 Street in south Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

A city spokesperson said transit would keep trains moving with as little disruption as possible during the morning commute, and maintenance crews would begin work later in the day.

Edmonton police said traffic delays were expected over the morning commute on 111 Street from 57 Avenue to Southgate Centre due to LRT delays.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

