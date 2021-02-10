15 new record lows set in Alberta as extreme cold continues

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says 15 new record lows were set in Alberta on Monday due to an “unseasonably cold” arctic ridge of high pressure.

This is in addition to 26 records that were broken over the weekend, the national weather agency said.

Of the 15 communities with new record lows on Monday, the coldest was in Red Deer, which saw temperatures drop to -43.9 C — breaking the city’s previous record of -40.6 C, set back in 1936.

The record low temperatures seen throughout the province on Feb. 8 include:

Breton

New record of -37.5 C

Old record of -32.0 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Cold Lake

New record of -36.6 C

Old record of -35.8 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Edmonton (at the Edmonton International Airport)

New record of -40.8 C

Old record of -35.8 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island National Park

New record of -40.9 C

Old record of -35.6 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -41.2 C

Old record of -35.5 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River

New record of -33.2 C

Old record of -33.0 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of -33.8 C

Old record of -32.0 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lac La Biche

New record of -39.2 C

Old record of -38.9 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lacombe

New record of -40.5 C

Old record of -39.4 C set in 1936

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Milk River

New record of -32.4 C

Old record of -31.7 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Red Deer

New record of -43.9 C

Old record of -40.6 C set in 1936

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek

New record of -39.5 C

Old record of -35.8 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Taber

New record of -35.7 C

Old record of -35.5 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Vegreville

New record of -41.7 C

Old record of -37.0 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright

New record of -37.5 C

Old record of -36.0 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an extreme cold warning remained in place for all of Alberta, with wind chill values between -40 and -55 expected.

“This prolonged cold snap is expected to persist into the weekend for many areas of Alberta,” Environment Canada said. “There will be some moderation in temperature at times, typically during daylight hours.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.