15 new record lows set in Alberta as extreme cold continues

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Dangerously cold temperatures grip Prairie provinces' Dangerously cold temperatures grip Prairie provinces
As dangerously cold temperatures grip the Prairie provinces, experts recommended people and pets limit their exposure as skin can freeze in minutes. Jackie Wilson reports.

Environment Canada says 15 new record lows were set in Alberta on Monday due to an “unseasonably cold” arctic ridge of high pressure.

This is in addition to 26 records that were broken over the weekend, the national weather agency said.

Of the 15 communities with new record lows on Monday, the coldest was in Red Deer, which saw temperatures drop to -43.9 C — breaking the city’s previous record of -40.6 C, set back in 1936.

The record low temperatures seen throughout the province on Feb. 8 include:

Breton 
New record of -37.5 C
Old record of -32.0 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Cold Lake 
New record of -36.6 C
Old record of -35.8 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Edmonton (at the Edmonton International Airport) 
New record of -40.8 C
Old record of -35.8 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island National Park
New record of -40.9 C
Old record of -35.6 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Hendrickson Creek 
New record of -41.2 C
Old record of -35.5 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River 
New record of -33.2 C
Old record of -33.0 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale 
New record of -33.8 C
Old record of -32.0 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lac La Biche 
New record of -39.2 C
Old record of -38.9 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lacombe 
New record of -40.5 C
Old record of -39.4 C set in 1936
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Milk River 
New record of -32.4 C
Old record of -31.7 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Red Deer 
New record of -43.9 C
Old record of -40.6 C set in 1936
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek 
New record of -39.5 C
Old record of -35.8 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Taber 
New record of -35.7 C
Old record of -35.5 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Vegreville
New record of -41.7 C
Old record of -37.0 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright 
New record of -37.5 C
Old record of -36.0 C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an extreme cold warning remained in place for all of Alberta, with wind chill values between -40 and -55 expected.

“This prolonged cold snap is expected to persist into the weekend for many areas of Alberta,” Environment Canada said. “There will be some moderation in temperature at times, typically during daylight hours.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

