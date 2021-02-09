Lethbridge apartment tenants move out after 2nd death in building

Send this page to someone via email

Reba-Jeane Furlotte has been a tenant of a south side Lethbridge apartment for only a month. A body was found in the building this week.

“People are pretty upset right now,” Furlotte said Tuesday.

“It’s not the first time that this has happened in the building and the criminal activity around the area is so high.

“That I know of, there’s three tenants that are currently applying to be moved to different buildings — to be transferred out of here — including myself.” Tweet This

She said she had several neighbourly conversations in the last month with the now-deceased 65-year-old man, and is both devastated and disturbed to know his suspicious death happened just across the hall from her and her baby.

“The body wasn’t removed until 8 p.m. so we were home all day long with the body across the hallway from us,” Furlotte said.

“My concern is my daughter,” she added. “She’s only six months old and with the police presence and everything going on — they were banging on the door for hours the other night — I just don’t feel safe for her so I’m hoping to move as soon as possible.”

The building’s management company Avenue Living is already working to find her a new suite in a different apartment.

A longtime tenant who asked to remain anonymous says he’s at his wit’s end.

“I was just surprised the first time and then fast forward to this one and I was even more shocked again,” the tenant said Tuesday. “I was like, ‘holy, not even a year later another [death] happens in the building,’ so it’s a little much. Too close to home you know?”

He says he just doesn’t feel safe anymore, claiming that Avenue Living hasn’t upped security since the homicide last April.

“It’s mixed emotions for sure,” he said. “I feel like I’d rather just move out right now.” Tweet This

Furlotte says she’s been told the building will now receive upgraded security measures and she’s optimistic her new place will be a better fit.

Global News reached out to Avenue Living for comment.

Avenue Living initially directed all questions to Lethbridge police, but later released a statement saying:

“The safety and security of our residents is our top priority and we are taking appropriate action to enhance existing measures at this property in light of this unfortunate incident to ensure we are doing all we can to help them feel safe in their homes.”

“I’m really looking forward to the next step and moving to a safer location,” Furlotte said.

An investigation into the suspicious death is ongoing.