Lethbridge police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Monday morning.

In a media release issued just before 8 a.m., police said officers were on the scene of a suspicious death in the 1200 block of 4 Avenue South.

The Lethbridge Police Service didn’t say the exact time officers arrived in the area.

No other details have been released.

More to come…

