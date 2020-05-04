Lethbridge man charged with second degree murder in suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man last week in an apartment building along the 1200 block of 4 Avenue South.

An investigation determined that the suspect was in the victim’s apartment with acquaintances on the evening of April 26 when a fight broke out.

Police said the fight fatally injured the victim, who was found unresponsive in his apartment by a friend the next morning.

He was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. that morning by police and EMS.

Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with second-degree murder and was arrested on May 1 without incident.

He is currently in custody awaiting his bail hearing on May 11.