Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man charged with second degree murder in suspicious death

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:40 pm
Lethbridge police investigate a suspicious death in the 1200 block of 4 Avenue South Monday, April 27, 2020.
Lethbridge police investigate a suspicious death in the 1200 block of 4 Avenue South Monday, April 27, 2020. Emily Olsen, Global News

Lethbridge police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man last week in an apartment building along the 1200 block of 4 Avenue South.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police investigate suspicious death

An investigation determined that the suspect was in the victim’s apartment with acquaintances on the evening of April 26 when a fight broke out.

Police said the fight fatally injured the victim, who was found unresponsive in his apartment by a friend the next morning.

He was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. that morning by police and EMS.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Lethbridge home after reported shooting: police

Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with second-degree murder and was arrested on May 1 without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

He is currently in custody awaiting his bail hearing on May 11.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree MurderAlberta crimeSuspicious DeathLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Policelethbridge suspicious deathJason Paul James Crane ChiefLethbridge apartment deathLethbridge apartment suspicious death
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.