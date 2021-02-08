Police investigate after 65-year-old man found dead inside Lethbridge apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Lethbridge police responded to a residence on the 1200-block of 4 Ave. S, after a report of someone screaming for help.

After gaining entrance to the residence, a 65-year-old man was found dead. His identity has not been released.

Police confirmed to Global News the death occurred at the same apartment building where a 43-year-old man was fatally injured during a fight in April 2020.

Investigators remained at the scene, as the matter was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Section.

An autopsy is being conducted by the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, and an update will be provided when police have more information.

The investigation is ongoing.