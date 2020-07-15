Lethbridge police investigate sudden death in Galt Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Galt Gardens.

The woman’s body was located behind the Southern Alberta Art Gallery on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. by EMS who were called to the scene.

Police say there is no evidence at this time to suggest foul play. The investigation is still ongoing.

Galt Gardens spray park will remain closed while the investigation continues and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

