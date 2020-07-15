Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police investigate sudden death in Galt Gardens

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 4:44 pm
Lethbridge police investigate the sudden death of a woman in Galt Gardens on Wednesday.
Lethbridge police investigate the sudden death of a woman in Galt Gardens on Wednesday.

Lethbridge police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Galt Gardens

The woman’s body was located behind the Southern Alberta Art Gallery on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. by EMS who were called to the scene.

Police say there is no evidence at this time to suggest foul play. The investigation is still ongoing.

Read more: Lethbridge police looking for witnesses in Galt Gardens fight

Galt Gardens spray park will remain closed while the investigation continues and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

 

Story continues below advertisement
