Crime

Man dead after shooting at east-end Toronto plaza

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 8:43 pm
The shooting happened at around 7:10 p.m. on Monday.
The shooting happened at around 7:10 p.m. on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

A man has died after a shooting at an east-end Toronto plaza Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Pharmacy Avenue, at around 7:10 p.m. with reports of gunshots being heard.

After crews arrived, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

St. Michael's Hospital's trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto's victims of violence

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his late-40s or early-50s, was assessed by not taken to a hospital.

Police later said he died at the scene.

Meanwhile, anyone with surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call police.

