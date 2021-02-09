‘He was a fantastic son’: Father reflects after son shot and killed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a 23-year-old Brampton man who was fatally shot in Toronto says he wants his son to be remembered as someone who was helpful and thinking about the next steps in his quest to pursue a career in business.

“He was a very good son. He was very helpful,” Samuel Berchie told Global News Tuesday afternoon.

“He was a fantastic son. He was a very nice, calm guy and (he) was looking forward to the future. Tweet This

“He’s the kind of person that doesn’t go out often.”

Toronto police said Michael Opong Berchie was one of two people in a vehicle near the intersection of Sage Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, east of Caledonia Road, at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday when it was alleged gunshots were fired.

Michael was the only occupant who was shot. He was taken to a trauma centre where he later died.

Two suspects in dark-coloured clothing were reported to have sped away in a light-coloured, four-door, compact SUV on Lawrence Avenue West toward Dufferin Street.

Samuel said he last saw his son at around 6 p.m. after finishing dinner, adding Michael didn’t say where he was going. He also said he didn’t know why he might have been in Toronto. And at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, he said police came to his house to tell him Michael died.

“That’s why I’m waiting for all of the investigation to happen before I comment on anything,” he said.

“They have to bring that person to justice.”

Michael’s father said his son was the youngest of three siblings and graduated from the University of Toronto in 2020 with a bachelor of commerce. Samuel said Michael worked part-time and was actively looking for additional work.

“Even if he didn’t find a job, he wanted to continue with the education,” he said, adding Michael was thinking about pursuing a master’s degree or a PhD.

Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, who is also from Brampton, tweeted that she was shocked to hear about Michael’s death.

“If you went to the same school as Michael, you knew his name. He was just that guy. Gun violence in our city is out of hand. rip berchie,” she wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or anyone in the area with video camera footage was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0209 10:20 Homcd #8/2021, Lawrence Ave W & Sage Ave, Michael Opong Berchie, 23 https://t.co/dPmaepXsAZ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 9, 2021

shocked. If you went to the same school as Michael, you knew his name. he was just that guy. gun violence in our city is out of hand. rip berchie 💔 https://t.co/lnlZeVUKvc — ac (@alessiacara) February 9, 2021