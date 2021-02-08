Menu

Crime

2 men dead after separate evening shootings in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video '2 men dead after shootings in Toronto' 2 men dead after shootings in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say two men have died after separate shootings in Toronto Monday evening.

Two men have died after separate shootings in Toronto Monday evening, officials say.

The first incident happened at around 7:10 p.m. when police said reports of gunshots were heard at a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East, east of Pharmacy Avenue.

After emergency crews arrived, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his late-40s or early-50s, was assessed by not taken to a hospital.

Police later said he died at the scene.

About two-and-a-half-hours later, emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West, just east of Caledonia Road.

The shooting on Lawrence Avenue West near Caledonia Road happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.
The shooting on Lawrence Avenue West near Caledonia Road happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

A police spokesperson told Global News the man was shot while in a vehicle after it was reported another vehicle sped away.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

As of Monday night, officers didn’t release information on suspects wanted in connection with either shooting. There was no indication if the shootings were connected.

Meanwhile, anyone with surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call police.

