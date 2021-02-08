2 men dead after separate evening shootings in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have died after separate shootings in Toronto Monday evening, officials say.

The first incident happened at around 7:10 p.m. when police said reports of gunshots were heard at a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East, east of Pharmacy Avenue.

After emergency crews arrived, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his late-40s or early-50s, was assessed by not taken to a hospital.

Police later said he died at the scene.

About two-and-a-half-hours later, emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West, just east of Caledonia Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting on Lawrence Avenue West near Caledonia Road happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

A police spokesperson told Global News the man was shot while in a vehicle after it was reported another vehicle sped away.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

As of Monday night, officers didn’t release information on suspects wanted in connection with either shooting. There was no indication if the shootings were connected.

Meanwhile, anyone with surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call police.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Lawrence Av E + Pharmacy Av

– Victim has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased o/s

– Death will be treated as suspicious

* Anyone with security/dash cam video contact investigators *

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

Lawrence Ave W + Sage Av

– Victim has succumbed to injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Homicide will take over this investigation

– Scene is closed for Forensic Identification

* Anyone with security or dash cam video contact investigators *

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 9, 2021