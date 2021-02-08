2 men dead after separate evening shootings in Toronto

Two men have died after separate shootings in Toronto Monday evening, officials say.
The first incident happened at around 7:10 p.m. when police said reports of gunshots were heard at a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East, east of Pharmacy Avenue.
After emergency crews arrived, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his late-40s or early-50s, was assessed by not taken to a hospital.
Police later said he died at the scene.
About two-and-a-half-hours later, emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West, just east of Caledonia Road.
A police spokesperson told Global News the man was shot while in a vehicle after it was reported another vehicle sped away.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
As of Monday night, officers didn’t release information on suspects wanted in connection with either shooting. There was no indication if the shootings were connected.
Meanwhile, anyone with surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call police.
