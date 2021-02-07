Saskatchewan reports 3 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 194 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government reported three news deaths due to COVID-19, along with 194 new cases and 241 recoveries in its daily update on Sunday.

One of the three deaths was recorded in the Regina zone in the 50-59 age group, another was recorded in the Far North Central zone in the 60-69 age group while the third death was recorded in the North West zone in the 70-79 age group.

The new cases of COVID-19 bring the provincial total to 25,403, of which 2,363 are considered active. 22,701 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, 10 are located in the Far North West zone, 17 in the Far North East, 27 in the North West, 18 in the North Central, four in the North East, 45 in Saskatoon, four in the Central West, seven in the Central East, 49 in Regina, four in the South Central, eight in the South East and one case is pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus testing on the decline in Saskatchewan

The province said 15 cases with pending resident information were assigned one in the Far North Central zone, one in the Far North West, 10 in North Central and three in the North West.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

211 people are in hospital with COVID-19 while 183 are receiving inpatient care.

The province said there 2,357 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests processed to 526, 579 as of Feb. 5.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 220.

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saskatchewan

The province said there 774 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Saturday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 42,296.

Of the doses administered on Saturday, 39 were given in the Far North East zone, 115 in the North West, 93 in the North Central and 527 in the Central West.

The province said Pfizer vaccine orders have been updated for March 1 and March 8 and will total 23,400 doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Those doses are expected to be administered in Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Big River, Lloydminster Spritwood, Wilke, Broadview, Wawota and Yorkton.

1:07 How drive-thru coronavirus testing will work in Saskatchewan How drive-thru coronavirus testing will work in Saskatchewan – Sep 9, 2020