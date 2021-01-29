Saskatchewan requests investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at Regina’s Extendicare Parkside

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is requesting that Ombudsman Saskatchewan investigate and provide a report in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Parkside Special Care Home in Regina.

Extendicare Parkside’s outbreak has resulted in more than 200 infections among residents and staff, along with 38 resident deaths, according to the province.

The request was sent in a letter to the province’s ombudsman Mary McFadyen on Friday signed by Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan’s minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health.

“As minister responsible for seniors, the outbreak and subsequent impact on residents and staff is of significant concern to myself and the Government of Saskatchewan,” Hindley said in the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am requesting that you investigate and report on the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.”

Here is a breakdown of what the province wants to be investigated:

Pre-outbreak infection prevention and control practices, pandemic planning and COVID-19 outbreak preparedness by Extendicare Parkside including the extent to which early learnings from other jurisdictions informed planning;

Extendicare Parkside’s adherence to provincial Public Health Orders and guidance established by the Ministry of Health, the Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority;

Identification of initial positive case(s) and circumstances that led to further transmission of the COVID-19 virus within the facility including but not limited to proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and the impact of Extendicare Parkside’s facility condition;

Extendicare Parkside’s initial response to the positive case(s) and immediate actions thereafter including the notification of residents, the notification of resident supporters such as family or next of kin notification of Saskatchewan Health Authority, the engagement of residents’ primary care providers and the implementation of infection prevention and control processes;

The outbreak response by Extendicare Parkside up to and including the date upon which the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Extendicare Inc. entered into the co-management agreement;

Extendicare Parkside’s adherence to The Housing and Special-care Homes Regulations and obligations under its Principles and Services Agreement; and,

Any other matters you (the ombudsman) deem relevant.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Extendicare entered into a co-management agreement on Dec. 8, 2020 to help address the outbreak. The agreement continues through Feb. 15, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says SHA, Extendicare and the Ministry of Health are aware of the request are willing to fully co-operate in the investigation.

The Saskatchewan NDP welcomes the investigation, but said the province’s request fails in a number of ways.

1:42 Saskatchewan nurses union calls for public inquiry into Parkside Extendicare COVID-19 outbreak Saskatchewan nurses union calls for public inquiry into Parkside Extendicare COVID-19 outbreak – Dec 30, 2020

“The government’s request does not include any reference to the financial arrangements of Extendicare as the only for-profit provider of long-term care in Saskatchewan, as called for by my colleague and NDP Seniors’ Critic Matt Love,” the Saskatchewan NDP said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“It also does not ask the Ombudsman to investigate the role of the Saskatchewan Health Authority or the Ministry of Health, a specific call made by the NDP in committee when we moved a motion calling on the Provincial Auditor to conduct this investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Previous reporting said at least 41 residents died in the Parkside Extendicare outbreak. Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for clarification on the number of deaths.

—More to come.