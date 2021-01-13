Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine made available to seniors in select areas: SHA

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 5:40 pm
The SHA is opening up a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 80-plus age group in select communities and invites applicable seniors to book appointments.
The SHA is opening up a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 80-plus age group in select communities and invites applicable seniors to book appointments. Caryn Lieberman / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Wednesday that it’s making a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine available to people in the 80-plus age group in Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern and surrounding areas.

All three towns are in the north central 3 sub-zone.

Read more: Coronavirus: COVID-19 devastates Saskatchewan small town care homes

The Pfizer vaccine will be available this coming weekend to Saskatchewan seniors who are living independently in the area and are able to travel to immunization clinics, according to a press release.

SHA said the vaccinations are by appointment only and will be entirely dependent on supply.

Booking information for the immunization clinics is as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

Wakaw, Cudworth and area seniors

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Friday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon – 6 p.m.
  • Call 1-306-233-4443 to book an appointment.

Rosthern and area seniors

  • Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Call 1-306-682-1227 to book an appointment.

SHA advises motorists to keep travel safety in mind as this weekend’s weather forecast calls for extreme winter driving conditions in some areas of the province.

Click to play video 'Windy Thursday: Jan. 13 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Windy Thursday: Jan. 13 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Windy Thursday: Jan. 13 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsSeniorsVaccineRosthernWakawCudworth
Flyers
More weekly flyers