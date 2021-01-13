Limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine made available to seniors in select areas: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Wednesday that it’s making a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine available to people in the 80-plus age group in Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern and surrounding areas.

All three towns are in the north central 3 sub-zone.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available this coming weekend to Saskatchewan seniors who are living independently in the area and are able to travel to immunization clinics, according to a press release.

SHA said the vaccinations are by appointment only and will be entirely dependent on supply.

Booking information for the immunization clinics is as follows:

Wakaw, Cudworth and area seniors

Friday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon – 6 p.m.

Call 1-306-233-4443 to book an appointment.

Rosthern and area seniors

Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Call 1-306-682-1227 to book an appointment.

SHA advises motorists to keep travel safety in mind as this weekend’s weather forecast calls for extreme winter driving conditions in some areas of the province.

