Suspect sought after man starts multiple fires on Toronto street: police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect sought after officers say a man set multiple fires along a section of College Street early Sunday.

In a news release, police said that between 12:10 a.m. and 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of College and Shaw streets in regards to “multiple fires.”

Police said a man set fires on College between Shaw and Grace streets before fleeing the area.

The man is described as having worn a black and white toque, dark jeans and a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police released images of a suspect after officers say fires were set along College Street early Sunday. Handout / Toronto Police