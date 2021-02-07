Man dead after shooting in Scarborough parking lot, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough late Saturday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Gateforth Drive and Sheppard Avenue, east of Markham Road, at 10:39 p.m.

Police said there were reports of two or three gunshots heard in the rear of a parking lot.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said a firearm was recovered.

Shortly after police posted about that incident, officers said a man in his 30s walked into a hospital in the city’s east end with gunshot wounds.

Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries, but added that it’s not clear if it is connected to the shooting at Gateforth Drive and Sheppard Avenue.