Crime

Man dead after shooting in Scarborough parking lot, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 9:52 am
Evidence markers are seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scarborough.
Evidence markers are seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scarborough. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough late Saturday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Gateforth Drive and Sheppard Avenue, east of Markham Road, at 10:39 p.m.

Police said there were reports of two or three gunshots heard in the rear of a parking lot.

Read more: Toronto police release video in fatal shooting investigation, appeal for witnesses

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said a firearm was recovered.

Shortly after police posted about that incident, officers said a man in his 30s walked into a hospital in the city’s east end with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries, but added that it’s not clear if it is connected to the shooting at Gateforth Drive and Sheppard Avenue.

