Toronto police release video in fatal shooting investigation, appeal for witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are appealing for information as they continue to investigate the shooting death of a 20-year-old victim described by his family as a “kind, humble and hard-working young man.”

Hashim Omar Hashi was shot and killed last Sunday as he tried to enter an underground parking garage at an apartment building in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area.

Police said officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. and found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

1:24 Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘an amazing, beautiful soul’ Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘an amazing, beautiful soul’

Officials held a press conference Saturday morning from the scene of the shooting and appealed for more information in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Hashi, I can tell you, went out for a quick dinner with some friends,” Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said. “He arrived back here shortly before 9 p.m. by himself in the vehicle and as Mr. Hashi came around the roundabout at the rear of 40 [Falstaff Avenue], he attended to the underground parking lot entrance.”

Read more: Toronto man dies after being shot while attempting to drive into underground garage

Lioumanis said as Hashi was trying to use a key fob to enter into the parking garage, a suspect vehicle approached “within seconds” behind him.

“A lone suspect exited the front passenger side of that vehicle and ran up to Mr. Hashi’s passenger side … and fired multiple gunshots,” Lioumanis said.

He said officers are looking for possibly up to four suspects.

A photo of the victim, 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi. His death marks Toronto’s fifth homicide of 2021. Handout / Toronto Police

“I’m going to make an appeal out to them: you know who you are and you need to do the right thing here. That was a cowardly act that you did,” Lioumanis said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lioumanis said Hashi was not involved in any gang activity or affiliated with a gang.

“Mr. Hashi was a student studying accounting and worked part-time at the airport. He had a promising future and he was a very well-respected young man,” the detective said.

It’s not clear why Hashi was killed, Lioumanis said, adding that they’re looking into the possibility it may have been a case of mistaken identity, or there is something that they have not yet uncovered that could provide insight into a possible motive.

Supt. Ron Taverner said gun violence has been a problem in the area, leading police to step up patrols and hold community meetings.

Coun. Frances Nunziata said there have been more security cameras installed in nearby buildings.

Lioumanis said officers have obtained security footage which they are reviewing.

Police released an approximately 30-second clip Saturday appearing to show the suspect vehicle and the alleged shooter.

Lioumanis said a few hours after the shooting, the vehicle — which had been stolen from outside of the Toronto area — was found engulfed in flames at Earl Bales Park, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were canvassing for witnesses Saturday. Lioumanis said some community members have already come forward and are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the suspect vehicle — a black, 2017 four-door Honda Civic last seen eastbound on Falstaff Avenue — is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.