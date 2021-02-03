Menu

Crime

3 shot while sitting in car at downtown Toronto parking lot, 1 critically injured: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police gathered evidence at a car at an Oak Street parking lot early Wednesday.
Police gathered evidence at a car at an Oak Street parking lot early Wednesday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say three men have been injured, one critically, after they were shot in a parked vehicle at a downtown residential parking lot late Tuesday.

Insp. Katherine Stephenson told reporters emergency crews were called to the lot on Oak Street, east of Parliament Street and just south of Gerrard Street East, at around 11:30 p.m.

Stephenson told reporters four people were sitting inside the running car at the time of the shooting and three ended up being struck.

She said a man in his 60s was taken by paramedics to a hospital in critical condition. Two other men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

“We’re still in the process of reviewing video and doing interviews (with witnesses),” Stephenson said early Wednesday, noting there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

The canine and forensics units were called in to assist with the investigation.

As of early Wednesday, police said officers were looking for a male suspect.

Stephenson encouraged anyone with information to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

