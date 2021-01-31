Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m.

Officers located a male victim in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When Paramedics arrived, the victim was found in life-threatening condition and died a short time later.

Several callers reported hearing automatic gunfire, Toronto Police said in a tweet.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Officers have not released any suspect information.