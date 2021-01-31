Menu

Crime

Police identify 23-year-old man shot and killed in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Toronto police have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in the city on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Mathersfield Drive, southeast of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, at 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was given CPR, but died at the scene, police said, while the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The man has been identified as Toronto resident Sirac Tesfay.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a small, light-coloured — possibly grey or silver — four-door sedan with tinted windows leaving the area northbound on Yonge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

