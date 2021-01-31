Police identify 23-year-old man shot and killed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in the city on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Mathersfield Drive, southeast of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, at 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was given CPR, but died at the scene, police said, while the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The man has been identified as Toronto resident Sirac Tesfay.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a small, light-coloured — possibly grey or silver — four-door sedan with tinted windows leaving the area northbound on Yonge.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.