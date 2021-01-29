Man dead and woman in critical condition after shooting, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a shooting near the city’s downtown Friday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a property east of Yonge Street between Scriveners Square and Pricefield Road, south of Summerhill subway station, at around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson said officers received multiple reports from people who heard gunshots.

A man was reportedly found on the ground, but police said he later died at the scene. A woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said a suspect was seen taking off from the area.

More to come.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Summerhill Av

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– located 2 victims: 1 male, 1 female

– @TorontoMedics o/s – adult male pronounced deceased o/s, adult female taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by emergency run

– will update#GO185744

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 30, 2021