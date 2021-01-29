Menu

Crime

Man dead and woman in critical condition after shooting, Toronto police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street.
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a shooting near the city’s downtown Friday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a property east of Yonge Street between Scriveners Square and Pricefield Road, south of Summerhill subway station, at around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson said officers received multiple reports from people who heard gunshots.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A man was reportedly found on the ground, but police said he later died at the scene. A woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said a suspect was seen taking off from the area.

More to come.

