Canada

Regina man issued $2,800 ticket for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 10:37 am
Regina police say a man has been fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 Public Health Orders surrounding indoor private gatherings.
The Regina Police Service says a man was issued a $2,800 ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders.

Police say they received a complaint of a large gathering at a home in the 1600 block of Montague Street at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, police say they confirmed seven people were inside the home.

The resident of the home was issued a $2,800 ticket.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.

