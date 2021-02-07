Regina man issued $2,800 ticket for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders

The Regina Police Service says a man was issued a $2,800 ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders.
Police say they received a complaint of a large gathering at a home in the 1600 block of Montague Street at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Trending Stories
When officers arrived, police say they confirmed seven people were inside the home.
The resident of the home was issued a $2,800 ticket.
Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments