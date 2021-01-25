Menu

Canada

Man ticketed in Regina for allegedly breaching Saskatchewan’s public health order

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 4:43 pm
It is the third time in the past few days Regina police said they have had to deal with people failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
It is the third time in the past few days Regina police said they have had to deal with people failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. File / Global News

Regina police say they have ticketed another person for violating Saskatchewan’s current public health order.

Police said they went to a home Sunday in the 1700 block on Quebec Street after receiving complaints numerous people were coming and going from the home.

Seven people were found at the home when officers arrived, police said.

Read more: ‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe

Not all lived at that address and a 61-year-old man was issued a $2,800 ticket for failing to comply with a public health order, according to police.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.

It is the third time in the past few days Regina police have dealt with people failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Man arrested for refusing to self-isolate after testing positive with COVID-19: Regina police

On Saturday, a woman who was not following a self-isolation order after testing positive for COVID-19 was issued a ticket.

Last Thursday, police took a man into custody after he left a downtown hotel several times where he was required to stay under a self-isolation order.

He was transported to a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford.

Click to play video '‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe' ‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe
‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe
