Results from Ontario study on COVID-19 variant prevalence expected Thursday

TORONTO — Ontario is set to release a report this afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 variants in the province.

Public Health Ontario has screened all positive COVID-19 tests from Jan. 20 for three variants to create a snapshot of their presence in the province.

The results of that survey will be presented at a pandemic briefing later today.

So far, Ontario has recorded 152 cases of a variant that first emerged in the U.K. and one case of another that first emerged in South Africa.

Both are believed to be more infectious and health officials have said they expect more cases will be detected.

The government has advised people to heed public health rules and keep taking precautions against the virus to prevent the variants from spreading.

The variant that emerged in the U.K last year has been tied to a worsening wave of infections in Europe.

It was first detected in Ontario in December and has since spread to health units across southern parts of the province.

Local officials have connected that variant to outbreaks in a Toronto workplace and to nursing homes in Simcoe-Muskoka, where it drove a particularly deadly outbreak in a Barrie, Ont., facility.

Sixty-six residents at the Roberta Place nursing home had died from the virus as of Thursday in the outbreak that’s infected more than 200 people, including staff and close contacts.

The Simcoe-Muskoka Health Unit also reported that 90 cases of the U.K. variant had been confirmed in the region as of Thursday, with 57 other likely cases that were awaiting test results. The region’s top doctor has said he believes the number of variant cases is even higher.

The unit also reported 84 deaths from COVID-19 in the month of January, “over four times higher” than deaths reported in December 2020.

Ontario reported 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 more deaths linked to the virus on Thursday.

Public health officials have noted, however, that updates to a provincial database are causing data fluctuations in this week’s case counts.

Ontario reported nearly 64,500 tests had been completed since the last daily update.

