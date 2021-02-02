Woman dies weeks after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s north end, police watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s north end on New Year’s Day, Ontario’s police watchdog reports.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

One of the vehicles rolled over, ended up on a sidewalk and sustained fire damage. Two other vehicles were also damaged and debris was scattered across Keele Street. Multiple poles and signs were also hit during the crash. Six people in total were injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Toronto police officer was conducting radar enforcement in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue when a Mercedes SUV was spotted travelling at a high speed.

The officer followed the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the SIU said it collided with two other vehicles in the intersection: a Honda and Hyundai.

The agency said a 23-year-old man from the Mercedes and a woman from the Honda were seriously injured while four people from the Hyundai were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In an update released by the SIU on Tuesday, police said the 67-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday.

The watchdog said the officer conducting traffic enforcement and a witness officer have both been interviewed by investigators.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault. The agency is required to complete its investigation within 120 days or it needs to provide a statement explaining why further time is needed.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.