Body of 54-year-old murdered Brampton woman still missing, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Forensic investigators spent the day inside of an apartment on Knightsbridge Road in Brampton, where 54-year-old Imebet Foster was apparently the victim of foul play.

However, Global News has learned the victim is still missing, despite investigators having charged Foster’s son, 24-year-old Tyrell Foster, with first-degree murder.

“The investigators within the (homicide) bureau are actively looking to recover her body,” Const. Heather Cannon with Peel police told Global News.

Cannon stressed that despite not having located Foster’s remains, there is sufficient evidence to allow them to lay the charge.

Police said that on Friday at 4:10 p.m., they were contacted about a man possibly involved in Imebet’s disappearance, but she had not previously been reported missing.

Story continues below advertisement

When investigators arrived at the condominium apartment she shared with her son, they determined she had been met with foul play.

Her death marks Peel Region’s first homicide of 2021.

Neighbours told Global News that on Jan. 19, Imebet’s mother came looking for her daughter because she couldn’t reach her.

When the superintendent later knocked on Imebet’s door, her son reportedly opened it a crack, but kept a chain on the door.

A neighbour said he told police that the following day he messaged Imebet, asking her if she was okay.

Her son Tyrell reportedly texted back on his phone saying his mother was away and had forgotten her phone, explaining that she was expected back the following week.

Andy Rotsma, Imebet’s boss at New Visions Toronto, told Global News that she worked full-time as a development service worker for more than 20 years at the organization, which supports people with physical and development disabilities.

1:57 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Toronto 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Toronto

“Imebet was exactly the kind of staff any agency would want to have,” said Rotsma.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was exactly the kind of staff you would just cherish to have in an organization like ours. So obviously everyone is devastated (that) something like this would happen to someone as lovely as her.”

The organization is now considering how it can create a legacy in her memory.

Tyrell appeared in court on Jan. 30 for a bail hearing and was remanded in custody.