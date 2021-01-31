Brampton man charged with 1st-degree murder in mother’s death, police say

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON– Police say a Brampton man is facing a murder charge in the alleged killing of his mother.

Peel Regional Police say a report came in Friday saying a man may have been involved in the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman who had not yet been reported missing.

Police say an investigation revealed she had met with foul play in Brampton.

A 24-year-old Brampton resident was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as Imebet Foster, the accused man’s mother.

