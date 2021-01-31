One arrested, $17K in fines issued at Vancouver penthouse allegedly hosting ‘makeshift nightclub’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they issued more than $17,000 in fines and arrested a 42-year-old man at a condo penthouse allegedly operating a “makeshift nightclub.”

Global News cameras captured a heavy police presence and several people being escorted in handcuffs from the Telus Gardens at 777 Richards St. early Sunday morning.

Police say when they attended the property Sunday, the penthouse was “packed with people and appeared to be running as a nightclub or show lounge.”

“Our officers found 78 people inside the three-level apartment, and none of them were wearing masks,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“There were menus, tables, point-of-sale terminals and cash tills.”

Police issued issued $230 fines to 77 people for not attending a non-compliant event, while the host was arrested under the public health act.

It’s the same building police attended last weekend, following a tip about a 100-person party in a penthouse suite, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police issued $2,500 in fines that night but did not actually access the unit, citing the need for a warrant.

Police said the doorman at the event was “defiant.” Investigators said they had previously had four complaints about the property in January alone.

Investigators returned early Sunday morning with a warrant, after two more large parties were allegedly staged at the penthouse.

