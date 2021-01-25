Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Big fines for Vancouver man caught turning home into a makeshift nightclub

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 7:26 pm
VPD say they have issued tickets to a Vancouver man for holding an illegal gathering over the weekend.
VPD say they have issued tickets to a Vancouver man for holding an illegal gathering over the weekend. Global News

Vancouver police say a party host is $2,500 poorer after he was caught running a makeshift nightclub in a downtown apartment building Saturday night.

Police say they received a tip about the party from one of the partygoers.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 social gathering restrictions to be extended until Feb. 5, 2021

The woman says she was invited to the party at a condo on Richards Street.

When she arrived, she says she saw 100 people inside.

Click to play video 'Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault' Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault
Suspect who refuses to wear mask wanted in connection with Vancouver convenience store assault

“Saturday’s party was so big, it featured a doorman who was wearing a protective vest, carrying a counting device, and holding several denominations of money,” Vancouver police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued two tickets, one for hosting the unlawful event and one for failing to wear a face covering.

Read more: New COVID-19 cluster in B.C. Interior linked to ‘social events’ in Williams Lake

This isn’t the first time the condo owner has landed in hot water over a party.

VPD said it has received four complaints about illegal social gatherings in January alone.

In August, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, gave police authority to enforce the public health orders on events and gatherings under the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act.

Click to play video '‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines' ‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines
‘Selfish individuals’ – Mike Farnworth lays out new consequences for breaking COVID guidelines – Aug 21, 2020

No social gatherings of any size inside a residence with anyone other than your household or core bubble are allowed under the current Provincial Health Orders.

Story continues below advertisement

That order remains in effect until midnight on Feb. 5, 2021.

VPD investigators say they are now working with Crown counsel to obtain court-ordered conditions that will prohibit the apartment owner from hosting large parties.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusGlobal BCBC COVID-19Mike Farnworthpublic health ordersDowntown VancouverDoctor Bonnie Henryillegal gatheringsillegal partysocial eventsvancouver parties
Flyers
More weekly flyers