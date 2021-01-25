Coronavirus: Big fines for Vancouver man caught turning home into a makeshift nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a party host is $2,500 poorer after he was caught running a makeshift nightclub in a downtown apartment building Saturday night.

Police say they received a tip about the party from one of the partygoers.

The woman says she was invited to the party at a condo on Richards Street.

When she arrived, she says she saw 100 people inside.

“Saturday’s party was so big, it featured a doorman who was wearing a protective vest, carrying a counting device, and holding several denominations of money,” Vancouver police said.

He was issued two tickets, one for hosting the unlawful event and one for failing to wear a face covering.

This isn’t the first time the condo owner has landed in hot water over a party.

VPD said it has received four complaints about illegal social gatherings in January alone.

In August, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, gave police authority to enforce the public health orders on events and gatherings under the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act.

No social gatherings of any size inside a residence with anyone other than your household or core bubble are allowed under the current Provincial Health Orders.

That order remains in effect until midnight on Feb. 5, 2021.

VPD investigators say they are now working with Crown counsel to obtain court-ordered conditions that will prohibit the apartment owner from hosting large parties.