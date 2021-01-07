Will B.C.’s COVID-19 social gathering restrictions be extended?

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s ban on social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic expires at midnight Thursday with many wondering whether it will be extended.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a media availability at 3 p.m.

That will be carried live on BC1, Globalnews.ca, CKNW and the Global BC Facebook page.

It is believed Henry will extend the restrictions on social gatherings for at least two more weeks. She is also expected to address the restrictions around youth sports.

The vaccine rollout continues in B.C. with the plan to have half-a-million people vaccinated by the end of March.

4:20 B.C. officials report 625 new cases of COVID-19, 8 related deaths B.C. officials report 625 new cases of COVID-19, 8 related deaths

On Wednesday, health officials reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths.

In a written statement, officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 962 people.

Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (305) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (178).

There were 28 cases in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region and 43 in the Northern Health region.

—with files from Simon Little