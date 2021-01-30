Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina police hand out $2,800 ticket for COVID-19 violation at protest

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 6:58 pm
The gathering at the Saskatchewan legislature was small and peaceful, according to the Regina Police Service.
The gathering at the Saskatchewan legislature was small and peaceful, according to the Regina Police Service. File / Global News

Regina police have fined a woman $2,800 for her alleged involvement in a COVID-19-related protest.

Roughly 50 to 60 people attended the protest around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saskatchewan legislature, according to the Regina Police Service.

Read more: Woman receives $2,800 fine for disobeying public health orders: Regina police

“Police observed apparent violations of the Public Health Order and, after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, issued one ticket to an adult female,” an RPS news release stated.

Trending Stories

There were no arrests at the protest. Police called the gathering “peaceful.”

Read more: COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19

The ticket is 18th handed out in Regina under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Regina PoliceRegina Police Serviceregina coronavirusRPSRegina NewsSask COVID-19public health ordersSaskatchewan Public Health Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers