Regina police hand out $2,800 ticket for COVID-19 violation at protest

Regina police have fined a woman $2,800 for her alleged involvement in a COVID-19-related protest.

Roughly 50 to 60 people attended the protest around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saskatchewan legislature, according to the Regina Police Service.

“Police observed apparent violations of the Public Health Order and, after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, issued one ticket to an adult female,” an RPS news release stated.

There were no arrests at the protest. Police called the gathering “peaceful.”

The ticket is 18th handed out in Regina under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

