COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Current public health measures in Saskatchewan to slow the spread of the coronavirus have been extended.

The province announced Tuesday that the measures that were due to expire on Jan. 29 will remain in effect until at least Feb. 19.

Read more: Saskatchewan says coronavirus vaccination pace to slow with no deliveries next week

The measures include mandatory masking in all public spaces and banning household visits.

The only exception is single individuals, who are allowed to meet with one household of less than five people provided it is always the same household.

The government added that public health orders will be enforced.

Tickets worth $14,000 each were issued Tuesday morning to Crackers and the Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina for failing to abide by public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

Government officials said public health inspectors will be supported in efforts to ticket violators quickly and ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance.

They added that this is in addition to enforcement measures police are carrying out across the province.

Continuing public health measures

Co-parenting arrangements can continue and caregivers, support personnel and tradespeople are permitted in a residence.

Groups of 10 or less are allowed to briefly meet outside to exchange greetings if physical distancing between households can be maintained.

Seating at restaurants and licensed establishments is limited to four at a table and alcohol sales are banned after 10 p.m. daily.

Visits to long-term care homes except for compassionate reasons remain suspended.

Casinos and bingo halls remain closed and personal care services must reduce customer occupancy by 50 per cent.

Retail services up to 20,000 square feet must reduce their capacity by 50 per cent, while those over 20,000 square feet must reduce their capacity to 25 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Places of worship are limited to no more than 30 people, including weddings, funerals and baptismal services. No food or drink may be present or served.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are also limited to 30 people, with no food or beverages allowed.

Capacity is restricted to 30 people at all arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities, however, if food or beverage service is offered, it must keep separate with no food or drink allowed in the activity area.

All team and group sports and activities remain suspended, including amateur and recreational leagues for all age groups.

Athletes and dancers 18 years of age and under can continue to practise in groups of eight or fewer, with at least three metres of physical distancing between participants at all times and following masking protocol.

Advertisement