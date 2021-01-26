Manitoba premier enacts 2-week isolation order for travel in Canada, calls on feds to close borders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans who return home from travelling anywhere, including western Canada, will soon have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Tuesday, urging people once again to not travel unnecessarily during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He didn’t confirm when the public health orders would come into effect but said it would likely be Friday.

“Anyone returning to Manitoba, including western Canada, must self-isolate for 14 days.” Tweet This

Travelers returning to Manitoba from eastern Canada have previously had to self-isolate for two weeks, but western Canada was exempt.

However, Pallister said with the rise of variants for the COVID-19 virus, some of which appear to be more contagious and deadlier than the previous strains, it was important to try to keep the variants out of the province.

“These measures are to protect us against a more deadly version of the coronavirus,” said Pallister. “We need to be very, very careful now.

“They are, according to initial research, potentially up to 30 percent more fatal. And more transferable as well,” he added.

1:59 Coronavirus: Toronto official says Barrie nursing home outbreak a ‘stark warning’ for province Coronavirus: Toronto official says Barrie nursing home outbreak a ‘stark warning’ for province

“It’s resulted in a dramatic surge in many other jurisdictions … and we are now seeing cases in Canada, including a tragic outbreak in Ontario in a seniors’ home.”

“If you tell me the variant is for an indefinite period, I’ll tell you this [order] is for an indefinite period,” he said, when asked for how long the order would be in place.

Pallister also called on the federal government to increase restrictions on international borders to help stop the spread of current variants and future ones.

“We’re urging them to enforce and step up, frankly,” said Pallister. “We don’t want them bringing COVID or a variant with them.

3:02 Coronavirus: Trudeau defends Canada’s border, travel restrictions Coronavirus: Trudeau defends Canada’s border, travel restrictions

“Premiers have been urging the federal government around this for some time, and I’m pleased to hear there may be some action around this,” he said.

“These issues were discussed last week with the prime minister and I want to add Manitoba’s voice to the voices of other premiers who have spoken in support of the moves that need to be made to make sure that protection is real.”

Canadians should cancel any non-essential travel plans they might have, whether it’s abroad or even between provinces, as new restrictions are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

“The bad choices of a few will never be allowed to put everyone else in danger,” he said at a news conference outside his Rideau Cottage home in Ottawa.

Trudeau said while the number of new cases linked to travel remains low, a single case imported from abroad is a case too many and the federal government is actively looking at ways to tighten the border.

Canada has had a ban on non-essential travel into the country by anyone who isn’t a citizen or permanent resident since last March but it can’t as easily bar the flow of Canadians in and out of the country.

–With files from the Canadian Press